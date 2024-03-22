(MENAFN- Perspective International) Saudi Entrepreneur Marriam Mossalli Joins Forces with Clean Beauty Pioneer, Powder Beauty

With this partnership, Powder Beauty is set to expand it's presence in Saudi Arabia and establish their headquarters in the Kingdom.

Jeddah– Marriam Mossalli, a prominent figure in the region and an influential champion of female empowerment, is embarking on a new and exciting chapter in her career as Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Powder Beauty.

This strategic partnership unites Mossalli with co-founders Ayat Toufeeq and Amina Grimen to create a dynamic alliance poised to disrupt the beauty industry in the region. Known for her exceptional achievements as the founder of Niche Arabia, a globally recognized agency specializing in luxury, fashion, and digital engagement, Mossalli is set to lend her visionary prowess to Powder Beauty.

Powder Beauty is the home of conscious, sustainable, and purpose-driven beauty, meticulously curated with intention and zero compromises. Mossalli will spearhead the marketing initiatives, propelling Powder Beauty towards accelerated growth, with a specific focus on the Saudi Arabian market, a hotbed of untapped potential in the beauty sector.

Mossalli, a devoted advocate and customer of Powder Beauty, first encountered the brand at the Ministry of Culture's Taif Rose Festival Forum, where her agency was engaged. Soon after investing and backing the all-female executive team, Mossali now assumes her position as the third co-founder and CMO, ready to reshape the industry’s narrative.

"What I really love is that many holistic beauty traditions and self-care rituals have their roots in the Middle East," she enthuses. "My vision, aligned with Ayat and Amina, is to transform Powder into a catalyst for exporting our homegrown products and ingredients to regional and international markets. As I mature and age, it's become essential for me to consider not just what goes into my body but also what goes on my body. This evolution harmonizes perfectly with my personal journey, and I look forward to building upon Powder’s achievements to strengthen its presence and prepare for its next phase of expansion.”

With Marriam Mossalli on board, Powder Beauty is poised to register its presence and establish its headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's central mission is to provide discerning customers with its offering of clean, cruelty-free, and sustainable beauty brands, both local and international.

The union of Marriam Mossalli, Ayat Toufeeq, and Amina Grimen brings forth a transformative journey that promises to reshape the beauty landscape across the region.







