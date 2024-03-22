SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SFS supports Solvatten in its mission to provide access to clean water for all

22.03.2024 / 06:34 CET/CEST



On the occasion of today's World Water Day, SFS Group announces its new strategic partnership with Solvatten. The Swedish company develops and manufactures environmentally friendly water cannisters for people with restricted access to clean and warm water. The fasteners in the portable cannisters have to meet high standards in terms of longevity and resistance to corrosion. SFS optimized these fasteners and provides them to Solvatten, along with an annual financial contribution.

Media & Newsroom

To the full media release

Mit freundlichen Grüssen

Best regards



Lukas Graf

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 53 50

...

sfs

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG Rosenbergsaustrasse 8 9435 Heerbrugg Switzerland Phone: +41717275151 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0239229302 Valor: 23922930 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1864857