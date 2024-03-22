EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Bike24 Holding AG: Strong double-digit growth rates in localized markets and full-bike segment but ongoing weak consumer sentiment in core markets during FY 2023

22.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Group sales decreased by 22 percent to EUR 47 million during Q4 2023 and by 13 percent to EUR 226 million during FY 2023

Focus on full-bike segment remains growth driver: Full-bike sales up 25 percent during FY 2023 and now accounting for 19 percent of total sales

Localized markets grew 18 percent with Benelux outperforming (+41 percent) during FY 2023

Adj. EBITDA margin at -1.3 percent due to exceptionally high inventory write-downs and a heavily promotional environment especially beginning of the year 2024 guidance: Sales growth of between 1 and 5 percent with an adj. EBITDA margin of 0.7 to 4.2 percent Dresden, March 22, 2024. Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24) recorded a revenue decline of 13 percent to EUR 226 million during FY 2023, a year with unprecedented challenges for the cycling industry. Double-digit growth rates for the full-bike segment as well as the localized markets could not offset the depressed consumer sentiment in the core markets DACH throughout the year. Albeit sequentially improving margins toward the end of the year, an ongoing heavily promotional environment and exceptionally high inventory write-downs resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1.3 percent for FY 2023. “During the more than 21 years I am working in the cycling industry we have never seen challenges like this before – not only for us but for the industry as a whole. With margins being on unusually low levels, I am confident that we have reached the bottom and both demand as well as prices will recover. The positive development of full-bike sales shows that cycling remains highly popular throughout Europe and that the megatrends are still intact. We have grown every year since the foundation of BIKE24 and I am confident we will return to growth at some point”, says Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24. During FY 2023, the decline of 19 percent in the PAC (parts, accessories and clothing) segment was partly offset by strong growth of 25 percent in the full-bike segment. By geography, the Benelux markets (+41 percent) outperformed all other localized markets which recorded a combined growth of 18 percent during FY 2023. This encourages BIKE24 to continue its successful internationalization in order to provide customers throughout Europe with access to a unique product range. The exceptionally high inventory write-downs are due to the current market situation and had a significant impact on gross margin, which came in at 24.2 percent for the full year (FY 2022: 26.3 percent). In particular, write-downs amounted to 6.5 percent of total inventory during FY 2023 versus 3.2 percent during FY 2022. This high amount is a result of heavy overcapacities across certain product categories during 2023. In addition to the write-downs, the ongoing and proactive realignment of the procurement policy led to an inventory decrease of 15 percent to EUR 71.3 million versus December 2022 (EUR 84.3 million) as well as a decrease of 16 percent versus September 2023 (EUR 84.8 million) and thus reached a comfortable level by the end of the year. Cash and cash equivalents decreased 18 percent to EUR 18.4 million versus December 2022 (EUR 22.4 million) but increased 9 percent versus September 2023 (EUR 16.9 million) due to disciplined cost control and effective reduction of overcapacities in certain product categories. Given a significant deterioration of market conditions in 2023 and ultimately an expected negative impact on BIKE24's future cash flows, the company decided to record a full impairment of EUR 56.8 million on goodwill to account for the new environment. On March 15, 2024, the existing loan agreement was extended again until April 30, 2025 at slightly modified conditions. The interest margin was left largely unchanged. The initial interest rate is 6.75 percent plus Euribor and will be reviewed for the first time on March 31, 2024 based on the net gearing ratio for the first quarter then ended. For the financial year 2024, the management of BIKE24 expects revenue growth of between 1 and 5 percent compared to the previous year, with a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of between 0.7 to 4.2 percent. In line with the forecasted industry trend, a significantly stronger development in both revenue and margin is expected for the second half of the year.

The full annual report including the consolidated financial statements can be found here:

Today at 3:00 pm CET the FY 2023 Earnings Call of BIKE24 will take place. The following participation option is available:



Condensed consolidated P&L (adjusted view)





























in k€

Q4 2023



Q4 2022

Delta



FY 2023



FY 2022

Delta Revenue and other income













DACH markets



29,605



37,655 -21%





146,868



171,644 -14% Localized markets (PY adjusted)



10,818



11,986 -10%





45,421



38,544 18% Rest of EEA (PY adjusted)





4,747





6,313 -25%





24,212



32,534 -26% Rest of World





1,885





4,187 -55%







9,837



18,801 -48% Revenue



47,055



60,143 -22%





226,337



261,522 -13% Other income







75







86 -13%







186





262 -29% Total income



47,130



60,229 -22%





226,523



261,785 -13% COGS (Merchandise, consumables & supplies) -



37,074 -



46,739 -21%

-

171,674 -

192,687 -11% Gross profit



10,056



13,490 -25%





54,849



69,097 -21% Gross margin 21.3% 22.4% -1

24.2% 26.4% -2 Performance marketing costs -





871 -





894 -3%

-



3,358 -



3,508 -4% Selling expenses1 -



4,343 -



5,481 -21%

-



21,093 -



22,568 -7% Personnel expenses -



5,757 -



6,083 -5%

-



25,385 -



26,078 -3% Miscellaneous expenses -



2,734 -



3,052 -10%

-



11,098 -



9,735 14% EBITDA -



3,649 -



2,020 81%

-



6,084





7,208 -184% EBITDA margin -7.7% -3.4% -4

-2.7% 2.8% -5 Adjustments





336





172 95%







3,174





2,448 30% Adjusted EBITDA -



3,313 -



1,848 79%

-



2,910





9,656 -130% Adjusted EBITDA margin -7.0% -3.1% -4

-1.3% 3.7% -5 Depreciation/ amortization (excl. goodwill-like items) -



1,431 -





937 53%

-



5,754 -



4,754 21% Adjusted EBIT -



4,744 -



2,785 70%

-



8,664





4,901 -277% Adjusted EBIT margin -10.1% -4.6% -5

-3.8% 1.9% -5 Amortization of goodwill-like items -



60,577 -



2,484 2338%

-



68,031 -



9,938 585% Adjustments -





336 -





172 95%

-



3,174 -



2,448 30% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -



65,657 -



5,442 1106%

-



79,868 -



7,485 967% EBIT margin -139.3% -9.0% -130

-35.3% -2.9% -32 Finance expense, net -



1,069 -





532 101%

-



6,243 -



1,678 272% Profit / (loss) before tax -



66,726 -



5,974 1017%

-



86,111 -



9,162 840% Income tax income / (expense)





3,815





2,057 85%







8,190





2,741 199% Result for the period -



62,911 -



3,917 1506%

-



77,922 -



6,421 1113% Rounding differences may arise.













1Including impairment loss on trade receivables.















Press Relations:

Olga de Gast

E-mail: ...

+49 151 2705 3924



Investor Relations:

Moritz Verleger

E-mail: ...

+49 151 2414 0166



About BIKE24 BIKE24 is one of the leading e-commerce cycling platforms in continental Europe. Focusing on the premium segment, the online retailer is the one-stop shop for the fast-growing community of bike enthusiasts, promoting green mobility. Founded in 2002, it has become a leading e-commerce company in continental Europe and a global player in this fast-growing market. Led by CEO and co-founder Andrés Martin-Birner, the online store now offers customers 77,000 items from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the broadest range of branded products in the market in continental Europe. The online bike platform has a presence with eight local online shops in Germany (bike24), Austria (bike24), Spain (bike24), France (bike24), Italy (bike24), the Netherlands (bike24), Belgium (bike24) and Luxembourg (bike24). In addition, the international shop (bike24) supplies customers all over the world.

