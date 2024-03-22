               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Eckert & Ziegler Continues On Growth Path After Successful Financial Year 2023


3/22/2024 4:15:42 AM

Berlin, March 22, 2024 - Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) generated sales of € 246.1 million in the 2023 financial year. Compared to the previous year, sales increased by € 23.8 million or 11%. EBIT from continuing operations before special items reached € 46.9 million. Net profit for the year amounted to € 26.3 million corresponding to earnings per share of € 1.26.

In the Medical segment , sales rose by € 24.3 million or 27% to € 115.2 million compared to the previous year. The increase in sales was driven in particular by strong demand for radiopharmaceuticals. At € 130.9 million, sales in the Isotope Products segment remained at the previous year's level (€ 131.4 million).

For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects sales of just under € 265 million and EBIT before special items from continuing operations of around € 50 million.

The full 2023 financial statements can be found here:


About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ... ,


Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-0
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
