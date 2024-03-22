|
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Eckert & Ziegler Continues on Growth Path after Successful Financial Year 2023
22.03.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Berlin, March 22, 2024 - Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) generated sales of € 246.1 million in the 2023 financial year. Compared to the previous year, sales increased by € 23.8 million or 11%. EBIT from continuing operations before special items reached € 46.9 million. Net profit for the year amounted to € 26.3 million corresponding to earnings per share of € 1.26.
In the Medical segment , sales rose by € 24.3 million or 27% to € 115.2 million compared to the previous year. The increase in sales was driven in particular by strong demand for radiopharmaceuticals. At € 130.9 million, sales in the Isotope Products segment remained at the previous year's level (€ 131.4 million).
For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects sales of just under € 265 million and EBIT before special items from continuing operations of around € 50 million.
The full 2023 financial statements can be found here:
About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ... ,
22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Eckert & Ziegler SE
|
| Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|
| 13125 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 30 941084-138
| Fax:
| +49 30 941084-0
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005659700
| WKN:
| 565970
| Indices:
| SDAX, TecDax,
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1864787
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service