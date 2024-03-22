Speed Cameras To Be Installed On Dwarka Expressway To Curb Accidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 22 (IANS) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has allotted the work of installing speed cameras on the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to a company to reduce road accidents caused by speeding vehicles.

These cameras will be installed within the next six months and along with speed cameras, surveillance cameras will also be installed. The control room will be built at the toll plaza located near the village of Bajghera on the Delhi-Gurugram border on the Dwarka Expressway.

Under this project, about 60 speed and surveillance cameras will be installed on Dwarka Expressway. Five cameras will be installed on the cloverleaf of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Dwarka Expressway.

There is also a plan to install 60 cameras on NH-48 from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Khedki Daula Toll Plaza. This entire project will cost around Rs 25 crore.

The Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 March. After the opening of the Gurugram part of this 29-kilometre-long expressway, vehicles are running at a speed of 120 to 150 kilometres per hour, whereas the speed is fixed at 100 kilometres.

However, to reduce accidents, traffic police have issued 419 challans for traffic violations.

"The contractor will start this work within the next 10 to 15 days and will be completed within six months, challans will be issued through cameras for traffic violations. If any vehicle meets with an accident, the rescue team will be informed from the control room. The rescue team will reach the spot within 10 minutes," An NHAI official said.