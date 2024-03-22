UP: Probe Ordered As Man Dies After Interrogation In Police Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) A middle-aged man suddenly fell ill and died while he was being questioned in a robbery case at a police station in Baghpat city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

A probe has been ordered into the circumstances which led to his death.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said that the deceased, Praveen, was among three persons booked for robbery following a complaint by an advocate Tejveer Singh.

The incident took place on March 16 when Singh was going home on a motorcycle around 7.30 pm and three bike-borne men allegedly intercepted him, after which they thrashed him and looted Rs 50,000.

On the complaint of the advocate, the Baghpat Kotwali Police had registered a case and took two men -- Deepesh and Neeraj -- into custody for interrogation, the SP said.

On the duo's instance, the police called Praveen for questioning on March 20 at the Baghpat Kotwali police station.

Praveen's health deteriorated suddenly at night and he was admitted to a hospital in Meerut where both police and Praveen's family members were present during treatment.

Praveen, however, died on Thursday, the SP said.