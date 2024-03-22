$6M Unclaimed Tax Rebates From New Mexico: Here's How You Can Still Claim It

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) New Mexico, last year, sent millions of dollars in rebates to help residents offset the rising cost of living. However, the state's taxation and revenue department claims that it is still sitting on more than $6 million worth of unclaimed tax rebates from New Mexico. You can still claim the rebate money if you have not yet claimed it.

Unclaimed tax rebates from New Mexico: how to claim it

According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), it sent rebate checks worth millions through the mail, but some have been returned as undeliverable. These unclaimed tax rebates from New Mexico now sit in an account controlled by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department.

About 16,700 unclaimed rebate checks worth at least $6 million are with the TRD's unclaimed property office. The state is looking to give back these checks to taxpayers who filed their 2022 tax returns.

“More than $6 million worth of 2022 tax rebates that were returned to Taxation and Revenue as undeliverable by the postal service have been turned over to the Department's Unclaimed Property office,” the department said in a press release.

If you believe your 2022 rebate was not delivered, you need to search the unclaimed property database at

by entering your name.

If your name is on the list, you can easily claim your rebate check. You can claim the rebate check directly on the website or by sending an email with all the required information to a state agent at

[email protected] .

According to state officials, a change in address or even the death of taxpayers are likely reasons why some checks were not delivered.

available here .

There is also a process for family members of taxpayers who died but haven't yet claimed the check, to claim that rebate check. Visit this link for more information.

Some 2023 rebates are also unclaimed

In addition to the 2022 unclaimed tax rebates from New Mexico, the department says that about 11,500 rebate checks from 2023 have also been returned to the state. The dollar value of these checks isn't clear for now. If your check was one of them, you need to use the same website and process as the one to claim the 2022 rebate.

In 2023, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved rebates for New Mexico taxpayers, as well as relief payments for residents who are not required to file taxes. The rebate checks were sent automatically to residents who have filed a 2021 Personal Income Tax (PIT) return.

Eligible single filers and married individuals filing separately received $500, while married couples filing joint returns, heads of household and surviving spouses received $1,000. If you have already filed the return, you have until May 31, 2024, to file the 2021 PIT return to get the 2023 rebate.

Those not required to file a return received a relief payment of up to $1,000. Visit this

link

to check the status of payment.