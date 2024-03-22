Are You Leveraging The Drug Discovery And Early Development Outsourcing Services Ecosystem To Accelerate Growth?

By Frost & Sullivan

As of April 2023, the global pharmaceutical R&D pipeline has over 6000 molecules in active clinical development phase, showing a 5.8% increase from 2022. However, the pharma/biopharma industry shows overall stagnant R&D activity. Total R&D expenditure is approximately $276.81 billion, with a modest 2.5% growth from 2023 to 2024.

What is driving transformation in the pharma industry?



Urgent need to streamline drug development with newer technologies .

Top 10 pharma companies contribute only 4-5% to R&D pipeline; top 25 contribute less than 10%. Small-to-mid and emerging biopharma players contribute over 16%.

Growing demand for outsourcing, with contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) leading industry growth.

Specialized lab testing, bioinformatics, and bioanalytical CROs driving partnerships for early-stage testing services. Techniques like next generation sequencing (NGS) and high throughput screening (HTS) leading to increased collaboration between CROs and diagnostics players and central labs.

What strategic imperatives are shaping the landscape of global drug discovery and early development outsourcing services industry?