Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces Departure Of CFO Sherry House

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID)
has announced that its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Sherry House is resigning from her position, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities. According to the announcement, House will be available in an advisory role through Dec. 31, 2023, to assist in the transition of her duties. Lucid's current VP of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra will additionally serve as interim CFO and principal financial officer, effective immediately, while Lucid's search for a replacement for House is underway.“I want to thank Sherry for her contributions to the company during her tenure,” said Lucid's CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson.“She was a key member of our leadership team and a critical player during major corporate moments, including Lucid's public listing in 2021, the production and delivery of Lucid Air, and the recent unveiling of Lucid Gravity. We wish Sherry the best of luck in her next chapter.”
To view the full interview, visit
About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California -inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona and King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada , Europe, and the Middle East.
