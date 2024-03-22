CLDY Announces Acquisition Of QOXY: A New Era Of Enhanced Cloud Services

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - In a significant move that marks a new chapter in the cloud hosting industry, CLDY, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a popular web hosting provider, QOXY Pte Ltd.



From 2017 to 2024, there has been a 73% increase in the consolidation of the infrastructure and hosting sector in Singapore and Malaysia. Coupled with a cessation of hosted email solutions from incumbent telecommunication service providers, this strategic acquisition by CLDY is aggressively leading the expansion to provide innovative cloud, web, and email hosting services for both retail and reseller partners.



A Strategic Move for Enhanced Capabilities

The acquisition of QOXY is a testament to CLDY's commitment to providing unparalleled cloud services. By integrating QOXY's advanced technology and expertise, CLDY is poised to deliver an even broader range of cutting-edge cloud solutions incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, 2 of the 4 tech frontiers identified for development nationally by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore. This move not only strengthens CLDY's service portfolio but also reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the cloud hosting industry.



What This Means for QOXY Customers

QOXY customers can look forward to an array of enhanced benefits as they transition to CLDY. These benefits include access to a more robust infrastructure, advanced security measures, and a wider selection of cloud services. Furthermore, CLDY is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all QOXY customers, with dedicated support teams in place to assist with any queries or concerns.



Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

The acquisition reflects CLDY's dedication to excellence and innovation. By combining the strengths of both companies, CLDY is set to deliver unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and scalability in its cloud solutions. This merger will accelerate the development of new services and features, ensuring that customers receive the most advanced and reliable cloud hosting options available.



A Word from CLDY's Leadership

“We are excited to welcome QOXY into the CLDY family. This acquisition is a significant milestone for us and a win for all customers,” said Dan Chen, MD of CLDY.“Together, we are better positioned to serve our customers with even more robust and innovative cloud solutions. We are committed to ensuring that the transition is seamless for QOXY customers and to delivering the high-quality service that our customers have come to expect.”











