Aviation Concepts Technical Services Incorporated (ACTSI) Obtained FAA Approval For Wheel And Tire Shop Services (WTSS)

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - Aviation Concepts Technical Services Incorporated (ACTSI), is pleased to announce it has recently completed and obtained FAA approval for Wheel and Tire Shop Services (WTSS) under its current Limited Accessory Rating.





Mr. TJ Trinidad, Vice President - Business Development at ACTSI

WTSS offers tire change, tear down and build up with NDT (as required) on 19 different wheel assembly part numbers ranging from Gulfstream models G280, GIV-X (G350/G450), GV-SP (G550), G650/G650ER, Textron Beechcraft King Air B200 / B300 models, and Bombardier Global XRS and Global 7500.



With safety and quality always at the forefront, ACTSI remains committed to pushing the boundaries through unparalleled customer service and experience.



The WTSS compliments ACTSI's current component support services such as their Sheet Metal Repair Shop and Battery Repair Shop (NiCad and Sealed Lead Acid Battery (SLAB)).



"We are in constant pursuit of redefining MRO standards in the region and adding the Wheel and Tire shop to our suite of support services helps bolster our existing repair station services. This in turn helps solidify ACTSI's reputation as a key player in the MRO sector in Asia." commented Mr. TJ Trinidad, Vice President - Business Development at ACTSI.







Hashtag: #ACTSI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About ACTSI Established in 2010, Aviation Concepts Technical Services Inc. (ACTSI) was acquired by Razon & Co. in 2018 and based in Subic Bay, Philippines. ACTSI is dedicated to providing quality services for corporate jets in Asia-Pacific including maintenance, repair, and overhaul services and hangar parking. ACTSI is an FAA 145 Repair Station with other approvals such as Cayman AMO, Bermuda AMO, San Marino, and Philippines CAAP AMO for products such as Gulfstream G280, GIV-X (G350/G450), GV-SP (G550), G650/G650ER, Textron Beechcraft King Air B200 / B300 models, and Bombardier Global XRS and Global 7500.

MENAFN22032024003551001712ID1108009259