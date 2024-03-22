The Flexi Group Opens Its 5Th Flexible Workspace Location In Bangkok, Thailand

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - The Flexi Group, one of the largest providers of flexible workspaces in Asia Pacific and Australia, is expanding its Common Ground brand in Bangkok, Thailand in a partnership agreement with Capstone Asset Company Ltd. With a total of five locations in Thailand and 44 across the region, The Flexi Group continues to pioneer flexible workspace expansion via its asset-light approach.





Common Ground Ploenchit will be spread over two floors in the new mixed-use development 'Canvas Ploenchit' and is set to open in April 2024. It will be home to over 400 members, and offer a variety of flexible workspace solutions such as 44 private offices for companies of 3 - 20 employees, 5 meeting rooms, and stunning communal areas that will provide SME's, startups, and freelancers with the perfect space for both connection and efficiency.



The Flexi Group Chief Executive Officer, Chris Edwards shared "I'm excited that The Flexi Group is expanding yet again in Bangkok with our third beautifully designed Common Ground location in the city, and fifth across all of our brands. This growth demonstrates the continued demand for flexible, collaborative workspaces in this fantastic market. Our newest location builds on the vibrant communities established at Common Ground's two other Bangkok hubs in Central World and G Tower. With experienced landlord partners such as Capstone Asset, the continued expansion of our dynamic flexible workspace ecosystem across Bangkok's commercial landscape enables the city's talented workers, creators, and business builders to thrive."



Canvas Ploenchit, developed by Capstone Asset, is set in a prime location directly across from Central Embassy, and within a short walking distance of both Ploen Chit BTS and Chit Lom BTS stations. It will house both Common Ground as its flexible workspace provider, and lifestyle retail businesses such as Jetts Fitness, Stolen Stores Experiential Fashion Showroom, Thonglor Dental Hospital, the first Thai outlet of a global food and beverage brand, and other new concepts due to be announced in the near future.



Capstone Asset Managing Partner and Executive Director, Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan, remarked "We are looking forward to working with a knowledgable and experienced operator like The Flexi Group, as their commitment demonstrates confidence in the strength of our location and the design of our project. Our vision behind Canvas Ploenchit is to help reshape the future of work and leisure in the very heart of Bangkok, with partners curated to foster collaboration, ideation, and innovation. Common Ground is at the core of this given its matching philosophy around empowerment and transformative business culture. We are very proud to be a part of this partnership and firmly believe in the synergy it will bring."



Common Ground Thailand is a joint venture between The Flexi Group and Central Pattana, the largest real estate developer listed on Thailand's SET Index.









