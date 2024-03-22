Oceanx Education Launches A Three-Week Pilot Of Educational Programming In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Students, educators, and content creators to learn onboard OceanXplorer and beyond SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - OceanX Education , an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies to develop the next generation of ocean leaders, will pilot three weeks of educational programming in March, reaching nearly 400 youth and educators in Singapore for the first time. The goal of the initiative is to provide next-gen ocean leaders with hands-on learning experiences on board the OceanXplorer, the most advanced exploration, scientific research, and media production vessel ever built.





Educators who are part of the Conservation International Singapore network tour OceanXplorer, the world's most advanced research vessel, as part of new OceanX Education programmes kicking off this week in Singapore

Pilot programming will include a hybrid version of OceanX Education's flagship Young Explorers Program , educator experiences, immersion experiences, and ship tours. Through workshops, hands-on activities, and science communication projects, participants will gain experience with and understanding of ocean science, maritime operations, media and storytelling, and science communications.



"OceanX Education is designed to inspire the next generation of ocean explorers, problem solvers, advocates, and storytellers by increasing young people's opportunities to learn about and engage with the ocean," said Mark Dalio, founder and co-CEO of OceanX. "We're thrilled to partner with these organisations to bring the OceanXplorer ship to students and educators here in Singapore, giving them a rare behind-the-scenes chance to understand deep sea exploration. We hope this is just the beginning of engaging with and serving the young people in Southeast Asia."



OceanX Education is partnering with Conservation International Singapore, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Temasek Foundation, and World Wide Fund for Nature - Singapore to bring its pilot programs to Singapore's education community. This partnership with local educational leaders enables OceanX Education to teach and learn from an engaged and diverse group of future ocean leaders.









