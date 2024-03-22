Prince Foundation Awards Third Batch Of Chen Zhi Scholarship For 100 Recipients, Empowering Cambodia's Next Generation

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, has recently hosted the third Chen Zhi Scholarship Award Ceremony, marking a significant advancement in educational empowerment. This event celebrated the selection of 100 students who are set to begin a transformative educational journey.





His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport (6th from left), was the guest of honor at the recent award ceremony of the third batch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship. Also in the photo is Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group (6th from right), alongside other government and university representatives, as well as several of the scholars.

Demonstrating Prince Holding Group's dedication to cultivating future leaders, the ceremony featured His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, as the guest of honor. He commended Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group , for the profound impact of the scholarship program on academic excellence and career exposure since its launch in 2021.



"Education is a transformative force for lives, communities, and our nation's future, serving as the key to unlocking a brighter future," stated H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron. "I encourage all students to seize this incredible opportunity provided by Prince Holding Group. Dedicate yourselves, harness the power of knowledge, and realize your dreams."



He also urged the Chen Zhi scholars to utilize this opportunity to enhance their education and play a pivotal role in shaping Cambodia's future, adding, "This scholarship not only fosters confidence but also empowers you to determine your destiny and contribute significantly to Cambodia's success."



Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports. He highlighted the comprehensive nature of the Chen Zhi Scholarship, stating, "The Chen Zhi Scholarship extends beyond merely covering school fees; it encompasses a complete program that facilitates students' learning and growth. It offers valuable training from Prince employees, internship opportunities, and potential job placements post-graduation."



The ceremony also featured a heartfelt testimonial from Bo Lyza, a Batch 1 scholar and Year 3 student at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), majoring in Media Communications. She highlighted the program's transformative effect, stating, "The Chen Zhi Scholarship has not only provided financial support but also fostered our growth and expanded our perspectives."



Another key highlight during the event is the presentation of a handcrafted watch by two graduate watchmakers from Prince Horology Vocational Training Center to H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, symbolizing the advanced skill sets developed under the mentorship of Swiss horology experts.



Among the attendees were notable government and university representatives, including H.E. Mak Ngoy, Director General of Higher Education; Mr. Kong Phoumka, Director of Higher Education Department; Dr. Seng Bunthoeun, Vice Rector of the National University of Management; Mr. Kean Tak, Vice Rector of the Royal University of Phnom Penh; and Mr. Soy Ty, Deputy Director of the Institute of Technology of Cambodia.





