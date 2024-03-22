Freshippo's Global Go Business More Than Doubles GMV

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Retailer to adds new drivers to boost global product choice HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Freshippo, Alibaba Group's digital intelligence-powered new retail company, has announced that its Global Go business has recorded year-on-year GMV growth of over 100%. Global Go provides consumers in China with value-for-money import products, sourced at origin through Freshippo's global supply chain network. To continue to grow its global shopping business, Freshippo will launch Global Go Offline Experience Zones in 66 existing stores, launch its first private brand for healthy living, and improve its product traceability system.



During its recent participation at ALIEXPO, which had the theme of Engaging Natural Beauty of Australia, in Sydney this year, Freshippo continued to integrate its global supply chain and seek direct strategic partnerships at origin. Major retailers, online platforms, and independent retail stores in Australia all showed interest in the innovative recipes and product designs of Freshippo's own-brand products.



Melody Jia, General Manager of International Business at Freshippo said, "By sourcing goods directly from global origins and establishing direct partnerships with upstream suppliers, we are able to provide consumers with reliable and high-quality products while enhancing Freshippo's price competitiveness. For consumers, the rich shopping experiences and interaction with professional shopping advisors available in our offline stores will help them gain a personal understanding of the new brands. For overseas brands, Global Go provides a platform where they can target high-quality consumers, thereby facilitating more precise and efficient sales conversions. By pioneering a new model for cross-border shopping, Freshippo Global Go creates a win-win situation for all."



In addition, to the Global Go Experience counters in 66 Freshippo stores, Freshippo will continue to expand its Freshippo Supermarkets this year. Shopping advisors will be available at Global Go Offline Experience Zone to provide consumers with professional advice and personalized recommendations.



Freshippo also plans to launch its first Global Go brand specializing in healthy living in the second half of this year. The product will range from healthcare products to children's nutrition and more, bringing health and nutritional products that are more suitable for Chinese customers. The brand will directly collaborate with reputable companies, factories, raw material suppliers, and patent holders to bring high-quality products with competitive prices to Chinese consumers in a safe and reliable manner.



Freshippo will further strengthen the traceability of its Global Go products. Earlier this year, Freshippo Global Go established a comprehensive cross-border beauty product origin-tracing system to regularly invite credible third-party authentication institutions worldwide to authenticate the products in Freshippo's bonded warehouse, ensuring that consumers can purchase with peace of mind.



In terms of product categories, beauty and health products will be the focus for this year. Australian health supplements, natural foods, baby products, and pharmaceuticals will be one of the key areas. The market for organic and natural powders as well as mood-relieving health products in Australia is also growing rapidly. In addition, Freshippo will collaborate with international duty-free groups, and globally renowned manufacturers. Through direct-at-source procurement, strategic partnerships will be established with leading international companies to discover global high-quality products for consumers.







