Kaplan Singapore And Aston University Forge Landmark Partnership To Offer Doctorate And Other Postgraduate Degrees

Partnership also sees Aston Business School making its debut in Singapore SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Kaplan Singapore1 (Kaplan) has today announced Aston University from the United Kingdom as its newest university partner. The partnership will see an exciting array of in-demand Postgraduate Degree programmes, including Doctor of Business Administration and a suite of Master of Science programmes being offered to students in Singapore by the last quarter of 2024. The collaboration also marks a historic milestone for Aston Business School as it establishes its first-ever presence in Singapore and Kaplan as its choice partner.



Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University explained the University's strategic decision, "Under the Aston 2030 Strategy, we are creating a worldwide network of hubs by forming strategic alliances. It's with great pride that we inaugurate our partnership with Kaplan in Singapore, setting it up as one of our key educational hubs in Asia. This signifies the beginning of a strategic collaboration that holds vast possibilities for global cooperation, encompassing business and industry engagement, as well as workforce development in crucial growth sectors within this significant global area."



In response, Dr Susie Khoo, President of Kaplan Singapore added, "Kaplan Singapore is thrilled to embark on this momentous and transformative journey with Aston University, a highly reputable university ranked 25th in the UK2 and 106th in the world for Business and Management studies3 with Triple-Crown Accreditation4 for its Aston Business School. More importantly, the programmes to be offered are aligned to the current and future knowledge needs of the evolving workforce landscape as identified by the SkillsFuture Singapore's Skills Demand for the Future Economy report5. This helps ensure that our students will be well-equipped and future-ready to thrive in the ever-changing environment."



Programmes to be Offered

The programmes to be offered by Aston University in partnership with Kaplan Singapore are designed to cater to those who wish to advance their career or deepen their expertise in various fields and include the following:





Doctor of Business Administration



Master of Science Digital Marketing and Strategy



Master of Science Engineering Business Management



Master of Science Strategic Business Analytics



Master of Science Strategic Financial Management

Master of Science Strategic Supply Chain Management

To commemorate the historic partnership launch between Kaplan Singapore and Aston University, a signing ceremony was held which saw, andsealing the partnership agreement.To celebrate the launch of the partnership as well as the new programme offerings, an inaugural intake grant of S$5,000 for the Doctor of Business Administration and S$3,000 for the Master of Science programmes will be offered to eligible applicants. Applications for the Doctor of Business Administration and Master of Science programmes are now open. Interested applicants can visit for more information.Footnotes1. Any reference to the term "Kaplan Singapore" is used to collectively describe the Kaplan entities in Singapore, Kaplan Higher Education Academy and Kaplan Higher Education Institute.2. The Guardian Best UK Universities 20243. QS World University Ranking by Subject 20234. Triple-Crown Accreditation – AACSB (US), AMBA (UK) & EQUIS (Europe)5. Skills Demand for Future Report 2023/2024