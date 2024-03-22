Organised By World Green Organisation And Proudly Presented By MTR Corporation - Green WALK Hong Kong 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition Award Ceremony Event Advocates Low-Carbon Living and Sustainable Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - The "Green WALK Hong Kong 2024" campaign organised by World Green Organisation ("WGO") has returned, this year with the full support of MTR Corporation. With the theme of "Promote Walkable City and Combat Climate Change'', it encourages the public to travel by foot instead of car to practice a low-carbon lifestyle. Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 Competition Award Ceremony was held at Central Harbourfront Event Space on 16th March, raising public awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable urban development in a joyful atmosphere.





Dr. William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the World Green Organisation, noted in his welcoming speech, "Global climate change, energy shortage, and environmental pollution have become pressing issues that we must collectively address. Therefore, energy conservation and carbon reduction have become an urgent and significant topic in today's society, and each of us has a responsibility to contribute to environmental protection. According to the latest walking habits survey conducted by the World Green Organisation, the number of citizens who walk for 30 minutes or more every day has reached 10%. Although the number of active walkers is still a minority, it indicates a growing awareness among Hong Kong citizens regarding their travel habits and a preference for walking as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation. I am delighted to collaborate and work closely with MTR Corporation in organising Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition. MTR Corporation is dedicated to providing low-carbon modes of public transportation, building sustainable communities, actively incorporating green elements in its operations and leveraging its stations and properties to encourage a green lifestyle. On the occasion of the Corporation's 45th anniversary this year, Green T Baby will lend its support to promote the event to show commitment to walking the green journey together with the community. We hope to work together to encourage citizens to change their daily travel patterns, address climate change, and achieve carbon neutrality goals."



Dr Chui Ho-kwong, Samuel, JP, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection, Government of the HKSAR, noted, "The world is currently facing significant environmental issues and challenges, and Hong Kong cannot ignore this reality. The Environmental Protection Department is committed to formulating various carbon reduction strategies and action plans in response to the challenges posed by climate change. It strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. At the same time, the department actively encourages citizens to cultivate environmentally friendly habits and practice waste reduction, promoting a green lifestyle that embodies sustainable development. I am delighted to see everyone enthusiastically participating in Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition, showing support for a low-carbon lifestyle. I hope that everyone can integrate energy-saving and carbon-reduction practices into their daily lives, working together to create a better future for the next generation."



Mr Fong Hok Shing, Michael, JP, Dir of Civil Engineering & Dev also Comr. of Mines, Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSAR, noted, "Civil Engineering and Development Department has been has been actively promoting green engineering and sustainable infrastructure, utilizing innovative materials and construction techniques to reduce carbon emissions and make efforts in energy conservation, environmental protection training, renewable energy, and environmental management. The Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition not only aims to raise public awareness of low-carbon living but also allows participants to appreciate the scenic beauty of Hong Kong, thereby inspiring citizens to contribute to the protection of the city's environment. In the future, we will further optimize the environment in the area, incorporate more green elements, enhance the landscape, and create a better living environment"



Ms Song Man Kuen, Sandy Asst Dir of the HK Observatory (Development, Research and Administration) Hong Kong Observatory, noted, "The climate crisis is imminent and the impacts of extreme weather are extremely severe. Hong Kong has been repeatedly affected by extreme weather in recent years, posing threats to both the lives of its citizens and economic losses. We hope that citizens can pay more attention to the effects of climate change and take practical actions by changing their lifestyles, including energy conservation, waste reduction, reducing carbon footprint, and choosing green transportation methods. The Hong Kong Observatory will continue its efforts to work hand in hand with the citizens in building a green environment, actively addressing and mitigating climate change, and contributing to the environment and ecology."



World Green Organisation is dedicated to promoting the development of green cities. The Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition has attracted about 1,500 participants. The competition is divided into Challenge Race, Corporate and Organisation, School, Team and Family categories. Participating teams are required to plan their own routes and complete the checkpoints along the Central to Wan Chai Harbourfront within the designated time limit to take on the challenge of mysterious missions to compete for the championship, aiming to encourage citizens to walk more and explore the beautiful urban landscapes while contributing to the sustainable development of the city.



Numerous guests attended this awards ceremony, showing support for green transportation. Dr Chui Ho-kwong, Samuel, JP, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection, Government of the HKSAR, and Mr Alex Cheung, Chairman of Board of Governors, World Green Organisation, together presented the certificate of appreciation to the sponsoring organisations, including MTR Corporation Limited, Architectural Intelligence (AI), Airport Authority Hong Kong, Hong Kong Housing Society, The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd., Hong Yip Service Co. Ltd., Vegware HK, and Vizz Digital Group. Meanwhile, Ms Song Man Kuen, Sandy, Asst Dir of the HK Observatory (Development, Research and Administration), Hong Kong Observatory, and Dr William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, World Green Organisation, together presented the certificate of appreciation to sponsoring organisations, including Shun Lee Building Materials & Sanitary Wares Limited, Innomobel Limited, Kin Sang Chemical Ltd, Polar Pay Limited, Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, FundingReach Holdings Limited, Jibpool International Ltd, Nicedrape Solar Protection System Co., Ltd, Rahmen (Asia) Limited, Vivo Contracting Ltd., EDUperience Limited, Little Scientists Education Group Limited, and Nomad Interior Design Ltd. Mr Albert Oung, Founder & President, World Green Organisation, and Mr Rico Chan, Board Member of Governors, World Green Organisation, together presented the certificate of appreciation to the partners, including Development Bureau, Yahoo Hong Kong, MediaOn Limited, and FitZ Limited.



Mr Alex Cheung, Chairman of Board of Governors, World Green Organisation, and Dr William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, World Green Organisation, together with Ms Linda Choy, Corporate Affairs & Branding Director, MTR Corporation Limited; Mr Adrian Cheung, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong; and Mr Sunny Chan, President, Architectural Intelligence (AI), presented the championship trophies to Challenge Race and Corporate and Organisation categories. Mr Fong Hok Shing, Michael, JP, Dir of Civil Engineering & Dev also Comr. of Mines, Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSAR, and Mr Rico Chan, Board Member of Governors, World Green Organisation, together presented the championship trophies to Corporate and Organisation category and Team and Family category, as well as presenting the certificate of appreciation to the school category with the highest student participation. Green WALK Hong Kong 2024 City Orienteering Competition has garnered public attention towards carbon reduction issues, encouraging citizens to take a few extra steps for the health of the planet and cultivate low-carbon lifestyle habits, contributing to the vision of sustainable development in Hong Kong.









