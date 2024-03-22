Lingnan Launches Lingnanverse 2.0 BETA To Attract Top Students From All Over The World

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The first tertiary institution in Hong Kong to use the metaverse for admissions HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Lingnan University expects a significant increase in the number of non-local student applicants when publicly funded universities' admission quota of non-local students doubles to 40 per cent in the 2024/25 academic year. To attract outstanding students from around the world, the University officially launched LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA on 18 March , making it the first higher education institution in Hong Kong to use the metaverse for admissions purposes . The main theme is Undergraduate Admissions as brand new LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA breaks through geographical and time constraints by providing a one-stop undergraduate admissions information platform that allows prospective students to visit the Metaverse campus any time and from anywhere to access the latest and most comprehensive admissions information, and to select their preferred programmes.
