Volvo Cars Taps TDCX To Enhance Customer Experience For Europe

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2024 - TDCX, (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced that it had partnered with Volvo Cars in going the extra mile for its customers in several markets in Europe. TDCX provides customer care services in more than seven languages across multiple channels including phone, email and social media. Through the collaboration, customers are served in their native language and enjoy faster response times as well as a seamless experience across their preferred channels. TDCX is also supporting pre-sales activities, completing the full customer journey.



Car makers are increasingly shifting gears, prioritizing customer experience in response to customer demand. Less than one in 10 Europeans is of the view that car brands[1] provide a good digital experience (e.g., online experience, in-app), while another study showed that almost half of customers contemplate switching car brands after a negative CX encounter[2].



Mr. Niclas Medin, Head of Outsourcing Volvo Cars, said, "Beyond making cars that serve our customers' lifestyles and are sustainable and safe, we are committed to helping them enjoy the experience of owning a Volvo. Ensuring that we provide great CX is a key part in achieving that goal. In today's fast-moving world, the experience that we provide our customers with must keep up with the ever-changing needs of customers. To do so, we decided to tap the support of a specialist CX provider, TDCX, to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience that we aim to provide our customers with. We are confident that our partnership with TDCX will help us drive greater customer engagement and satisfaction."



Tapping technology such as AI to transform customer experience



TDCX has set up CX teams for Volvo Cars in Romania and Türkiye, serving as a hub to serve customers in Europe. These locations were chosen due to their skilled talent pools and CX expertise, which can support business operations and growth.



To support its customer service specialists in serving Volvo Cars' customers efficiently and effectively, TDCX also plans to implement innovative digital tools that provide greater insight into the customer's history and their potential needs. This enables the specialists to understand the customer better, reducing the duration of the interaction and speeding up the resolution process.



TDCX will also work with Volvo Cars to explore the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience further.



Mr. Daniel Mereuta, Country Director, TDCX Romania said, "As CX continues to be a priority for automakers, it's clear that companies are shifting their focus from product features alone to creating meaningful connections with their customers. This renewed emphasis on CX is not only about providing convenience but also about delivering personalized experiences that evoke emotions and foster loyalty.



"Our expertise in setting up CX operations quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively enables us to help leading brands such as Volvo Cars in focusing on their core business while achieving their CX ambitions. As we deepen our collaboration work with Volvo Cars to explore the use of technology such as generative AI to deliver digitally enabled customer experiences that maintain the warmth of a human touch. By combining intelligent automation with empathetic human touchpoints across all stages of the customer journey – from pre-purchase research to post-sales support – we will be able to create an unparalleled CX that sets Volvo Cars apart."



Volvo Cars partnership with TDCX in Europe builds on its successful tie-up in Malaysia which started just over a year ago. TDCX's expertise in omnichannel customer support and lead generation has proven instrumental in paving the way for a more seamless engagement between Volvo Cars and its customers.



