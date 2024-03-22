AS Watson Group Appoints Clarice Au As The Managing Director Of Moneyback

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - AS Watson Group announced the appointment of Clarice Au as the Managing Director of MoneyBack , one of the largest loyalty programmes in Hong Kong. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the MoneyBack, driving innovation and bringing endless exciting rewards to members across Hong Kong.





Dominic Lai , Group Managing Director of AS Watson Group said, "AS Watson Group has appointed Clarice Au as the Managing Director of MoneyBack, while she will continue to hold the position of Managing Director at FORTRESS. Clarice has served airport retail and FORTRESS for 26 years and held important leadership role in driving business growth. She has successfully led FORTRESS in its digital transformation, seamlessly integrating O+O (Offline and Online) platforms. I believe she will continue to implement our growth strategy and apply her extensive experience to driving the growth of MoneyBack, leading Moneyback towards new heights."



Since joining AS Watson Group in 1998, Clarice was appointed as the General Manager - Operations and Business Development of FORTRESS in 2013. She was subsequently promoted to General Manager in 2014 and became the Managing Director in 2018. Clarice has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a strong commitment to talent development.



Lai continued, "Since its launch in 2007, MoneyBack has become one of the largest loyalty programmes in Hong Kong and received overwhelming response from customers, with the number of members accounting for over 63% of adult population in Hong Kong. It has effectively reached every household in Hong Kong and has become an indispensable part of their daily lives."



Clarice expressed enthusiasm for her new position and said, "MoneyBack is Asia's first and only region-wide loyalty programme, and its One Pass allows customers to enjoy local member benefits and earn points while traveling and shopping at AS Watson's stores in different markets, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Turkiye. By leveraging the extensive network of our local and overseas retail brands, including PARKnSHOP, Watsons, FORTRESS, Watson's Wine, along with our business partners, MoneyBack covers over 8,000 O+O retail outlets in food & beverage, travel, education, petrol, insurance, entertainment and apparel. With a commitment to continuously enhance the members' experience, we will remain the top choice for customers in Hong Kong, fostering closer connections with members, and offering unique rewards and experiences."



The appointments are effective from April 2024.









MENAFN22032024003551001712ID1108009234