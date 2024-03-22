TUMI Appoints Aris Maroulis As Vice President For TUMI Asia-Pacific & Middle East

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - TUMI , the leading international travel and lifestyle brand has appointed Aris Maroulis as the new Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Middle East, with immediate effect. Based in Hong Kong, Maroulis will be responsible for building the brand, overseeing operations, and managing overall business in the region. Maroulis will report directly to Subrata Dutta, President – Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Samsonite.





Aris Maroulis - Vice President for TUMI Asia-Pacific & Middle East

“We are delighted to welcome Aris to TUMI at this exciting time for the brand in the region. He has extensive luxury retail experience on both the brand and commercial real estate sides,” said Subrata Dutta.“Aris is a proven leader who will focus on identifying new opportunities for TUMI and continue to provide world-class customer experience through every brand touchpoint”.



Maroulis has 25 years of experience in Asia, Europe and the US with the last 15 years focused on Asia. Before joining TUMI, he held the title of Director - China Business Operation, Asset Management for Hang Lung Properties for four years, overseeing a portfolio of luxury shopping malls in mainland China. Prior to that, Maroulis was the Managing Director for Montblanc China, based in Shanghai, where he had overall responsibility for the China market.



“I have followed TUMI closely for many years, both as a customer and as a luxury brand and business strategist. I have been continuously impressed by the brand's innovation, meticulous design, unparalleled performance, and customer-first approach. I am delighted to join this dynamic team and lead the brand's growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East,” said Aris Maroulis.



Maroulis earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is multilingual and fluent in Greek, English and French, with business proficiency in Mandarin.











MENAFN22032024003551001712ID1108009231