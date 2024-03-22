MES Conducts Ahlan Ramazan Intra-School Quiz Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To enable students to be aware of the fundamental knowledge of Islamic values and the holy month of Ramadan, the Qur'an, and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Department of Urdu, Arabic, and Islamic Studies at MES Indian School recently organised an intra-school quiz competition in connection with the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

The quiz contest with ten rounds was conducted in two categories viz, junior and senior with students enthusiastically participating in them. The topic for the junior category was: Holy Qur'an, Ramadhan, and Culture & Civilization of Qatar, while the topic for the senior category was, 'The Holy Qur'an, Ramadan, and the Life of the Prophet (SAW)'.

The ten-round competition included objective-type, direct question-answer, descriptive questions and a picture round that continually engaged the students. The participants showcased their brilliance in all ten rounds thus proving to be an informative and knowledge-enriching competition. As a part of promoting Qatar's National Identity and culture, students were asked questions in the 10th round such as what the special events conducted in the month of Ramadan by the government, citizens, and residents and how the people apply the teachings of the prophet (SAW) in their day-to-day life.

The winners of the contest are as follows. In the senior category, Aalyah Nabeel, Hafza Kazi Asma, Mohammed Arif, Tahirah Tarique, Saifana Fathima, Dilfa Rahim, Hana Fathima and Alisha Ajmal bagged the first position. Ahmad Faisal, Abdul Rahman, and Huzaifa Muhammad Nazim secured the second position. Muhammad Patel, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Aziz and Siddiq Ahmed won third place. In the junior category, Mohammad Ammar Mujeeb, Waseem Abdul Lateef, and Mohammed Sajjad Ibnu

Jaffere bagged the first position. Fudail Ahmed Shaik, Mohammed Umair Mujeeb and Nasih Hassan Jouhar secured the second position, while Aaesha Fathima Basheer, Kadeeja Neha and Afizah bagged the third place. The school Principal, Dr Hameeda Kader congratulated the winners for their achievements and encouraged all the participants to take part in such competitions as they enhance their skills and increase their knowledge on Islamic values and beliefs.