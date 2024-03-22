Dubawi Spectre Bags Al Jassasiya Cup With Narrow Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gassim Ghazali-trained Dubawi Spectre under jockey Marco Casamento claimed a half-length win to clinch the Al Jassasiya Cup at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 36th Al Rayyan Meeting on Wednesday night.

The four-year-old, owned by Mansoor Ebrahim S I Al-Mahmoud, settled in mid-position throughout the Thoroughbred Handicap (80-100) feature race and when asked to stretch away from the field in the early straight, he did so nicely, holding on well from the charging Kovanof, who had Soufiane Saadi in the saddle.

Szczepan Mazur rode Al Shaman to third place after falling three lengths short of second-placed Kovanof in the 1900m race.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners of the Al Jassasiya Cup.

Wednesday's meeting had seven races on the card with Superior Moment, piloted by Faleh Bughanaim, bagging victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85).



Jockey Marco Casamento guides Dubawi Spectre towards the finish line to win the Al Jassasiya Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

Also, AJS Hajaj teamed up with jockey Saleh Salem Al Marri to win the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap while Neshan under Tejash Juglall emerged champion in Local Thoroughbred Handicap.

The opening race of the meeting saw Jefferson Smith guiding Mount Dukono to Thoroughbred Maiden Plate while Al Eraq clinched the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate victory with Abdelkabir Benlarbi in the saddle.

Ridden by Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi, Mohammed Ghazali-trained Al Zaeem was fastest in the Purebred Arabian Handicap race.