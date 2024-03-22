Assistant To Uzbek President Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Saida Mirziyoyeva met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Hassan bin Hamza Hashim. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

