Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi's ITO Metro Station To Remain Shut Till 6 Pm Today

- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's ITO metro station will remain shut on Friday till 6 pm, DMRC informed on the X platform Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote, \"On the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024\".AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked media, \"Our party office has been converted into a cantonment, the ITO metro station has been shut...Is there a Model Code of Conduct imposed? What is the Election Commission doing?\"Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: AAP announces nationwide protest today. 10-pointNotably, the temporary closure of ITO metro station could be because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a protest in front of the headquarters of PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is located at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, near to the same metro station. The protest will kick off at around 10 am following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in the city's excise policy case Kejriwal arrest news: From ED raids to SC hearing likely today. 10 pointsThe Delhi Police has also already deployed barricades and beefed up its personnel at the ITO area because of AAP's protest today, Delhi Traffic Police has informed city residents that DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic movement due to protests by AAP leaders. \"Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,\" it added Kejriwal arrest: Avoid THESE routes in view of AAP protests todayThe arrest of Kejriwal, 55, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, has drawn angry reactions from his party workers Thursday, a large number of AAP workers and leaders gathered near the chief minister's residence and shouted slogans hailing Kejriwal and denouncing the ED action Kejriwal's arrest: Rahul Gandhi, Congress, INDIA bloc in support of CMThe ED and the CBI had alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP arrested: Delhi CM 4th high profile to be held in excise policy caseThe ED had recently alleged in a statement that BRS leader Kavitha and some others \"conspired\" with top AAP leaders like Kejriwal to get favours in the now-scrapped excise policy by paying ₹100 crore to AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.
