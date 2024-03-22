Holi 2024: Delhi Metro To Remain Operational On March 25: Change In Timings, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Holi 2024: Delhi Metro services on the day of Holi, March 25, 2024, will start from 2:30 pm, as announced by officials on Friday Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated, \"On the occasion of Holi festival, i.e., March 25, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available until 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.\"Services will resume at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will operate normally thereafter, the DMRC added regular days, the operational timings fluctuate based on the specific metro line and the day of the week. However, typically, the metro services commence around 5:00 AM and conclude around 11:00 PM, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has declared the closure of the ITO Metro station from 8 am to 6 pm today, March 22, 2024, due to the AAP's protest, following advice from the Delhi Police Delhi Metro, India's largest and busiest rapid transit system, connects the nation's capital region with its satellite cities special train 2024: Indian Railways announces 540 train servicesIn light of the ongoing festive season of Holi, Indian Railways has introduced 540 additional train services to cater to the increased passenger demand. These additional trains have been strategically planned to connect major destinations throughout the country, including routes such as Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Pune-Danapur, Durg-Patna, Barauni-Surat, and more is Holi 2024?Holi falls during the spring season, typically in March or sometimes late February, according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Phalgun. The date of Holi varies each year according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, which is Monday.

MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108009200