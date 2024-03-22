Varshangalkku Shesham: Trailer Of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan Starrer Out; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer of the Malayalam movie ' Varshangalkku Shesham' starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Kalyani is out now. The makers of the movie released the trailer on their social media platform. The movie will hit theatres on April 11.





The friendship between Murali (Pranav) and Venu (Dhyan), who both want to be successful performers in movies, is highlighted in the trailer. They move to Kodambakkam to follow their aspirations, but they soon learn about the hard reality of the business. As one of them becomes well-known, the other finds it difficult to succeed, which strains their relationship.

The movie also stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Visakh Subramanian under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by Amrit Ramnath.

The other crew includes cinematography - Vishwajith, Editing - Ranjan Abraham, Art Director - Nimesh Thanur, Costume - Divya George, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Production Controller - Sajeev , Chief Associate - Abhay , Finance Controller - Vijesh Ravi, Tinson Thomas, Stills - Bijith, Purchasing Manager - Jayaram Ramachandran, Lyrics - Bombay Jayashree, Vysakh Sugunan, Manu Manjith, Vineeth Srinivasan, Audiography - Vipin Nair, Sound Design - Zink Cinema, Thrills - Ravi Thiagarajan, Colorist - Shrik Warrier, Publicity Design - Yellow Teeth, Titler - Jerry , Subtitles - Vivek Ranjith, Promo Cuts - Cutzilla Inc., PRO Athira Diljit. Audio Partner – Think Music, Overseas Distribution Partner – Farz Film.



