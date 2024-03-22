AAP Calls For Nationwide Protest Against BJP's 'Dictatorship' After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday (March 22) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The arrest has sparked outcry among AAP members, who view it as an assault on democracy and an assertion of dictatorship.

AAP leader Gopal Rai condemned CM Kejriwal's arrest as a "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship" by the BJP-led government. Rai urged all those opposed to BJP's authoritarian rule to join in the protest against the injustice inflicted upon Kejriwal.

'Wrong and unconstitutional': Opposition reacts after ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested from his residence on Thursday evening following questioning by the ED and subsequent house searches. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea filed by Kejriwal's legal team on Friday, seeking recourse against the arrest.

Rai, accompanied by Atishi and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, held a midnight press briefing after Kejriwal's arrest, rallying supporters for a mass protest. The AAP leadership called upon citizens to gather outside BJP offices nationwide and participate in the demonstration against the BJP's alleged infringement on democratic norms.

Rai highlighted that the protest is inclusive, inviting all individuals opposed to BJP's purported dictatorship to join the movement. Atishi assured support from the INDIA bloc, while Delhiites were urged to join the fight against what AAP perceives as the BJP's transgressions.

Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Case history, ED's charges and more

Supporters gathered outside CM Kejriwal's residence in solidarity, questioning the state of democracy in India. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed solidarity with the AAP protest, condemning the arrest as a threat to democracy. Meanwhile, Congress sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi extended support to Kejriwal's family and pledged to provide legal assistance.