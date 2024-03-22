Kerala: E-Bus Fares Hiked In Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation Lodges Complaint Against Transport Department

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation filed a complaint against the revised fares of the e-bus in the capital city. The corporation alleged that the decision was taken by the Transport Department without any discussion. At the same time, the Transport Department explained that the schedules running loss have been revised.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar is of the view that electric buses are not profitable. Due to this, the fare of e-buses in the capital has been hiked.

Previously, a complete trip could be completed for just Rs 10, but now the minimum fare for the popular Ordinary City Fast Service has increased to Rs 12.

Additionally, two buses from each of the eight circles have already been taken out of service. This has disrupted some of the night schedules, inconveniencing passengers. Furthermore, city services have been accelerated and relocated from the city center. The frequency of E buses has been extended from every 15 minutes to every 25 minutes.

The city corporation expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to address the traffic congestion by moving services outside the city and raising fares. The Mayor intends to promptly communicate this stance to the Transport Minister. Additionally, the MLA from Vattiyoorkavu had previously voiced opposition to the minister's initiatives. However, the minister's office justifies the fare increase as necessary for profitability and asserts that route restructuring aims to mitigate losses.

