Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Traffic Chaos In Delhi, DDU Marg Closed Amid AAP Protest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (March 22) staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in central Delhi following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The protest caused significant disruptions to traffic, particularly on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, and adjacent routes such as IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The Delhi Police issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid these roads due to heavy congestion resulting from the protest. Consequently, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, and other key routes experienced significant traffic jams during rush hour.

To manage the situation, additional traffic personnel were deployed to redirect traffic and assist motorists in utilizing alternate routes.

Travelers heading to New Delhi Railway Station were advised to use alternative paths via Delhi Gate or Connaught Place and Minto Road.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai called for nationwide demonstrations against Kejriwal's arrest during a midnight press briefing. Rai urged AAP supporters to assemble at the party's headquarters on DDU Marg to participate in the agitation, highlighting the symbolic significance of both the AAP and BJP headquarters being situated on the same street.

