Supreme Court Declines Hearing, Directs BRS Leader K Kavitha To Trial Court In Arrest Petition

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, on Friday (March 22) faced a setback as the Supreme Court denied her any immediate relief and directed her to seek recourse from the trial court.

A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi declined to entertain her petition, highlighting the need for a consistent legal approach where individuals, regardless of their political stature or financial capability, must first seek relief from the trial court before turning to the apex court for bail.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), found herself embroiled in the alleged liquor policy scandal following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last Friday.

Her plea for legal remedy was addressed by the Supreme Court amid the backdrop of an urgent hearing pertaining to the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, a sitting chief minister, became the third prominent figure from the Aam Aadmi Party to be implicated in this case, following the arrests of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

ISRO's Pushpak makes history with precision landing in Karnataka, paves way for reusable rockets

After spending the night in custody at the probe agency's facility, Kejriwal is slated to appear before an ED court today. Security measures, including barricades near the AAP office and traffic restrictions, have been implemented in anticipation of protests by his supporters.