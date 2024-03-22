'Jai Shri Ram': Delhi Capitals' Warner Presented With Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Model Ahead Of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' former skipper David Warner received a blissful surprise from a budding entrepreneur from Hyderabad. Ravi Kumar Sagar, founder of Achieve Academy, presented the Australian cricketer with a miniature replica of the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and adorned the star with a saffron shawl that had the words 'Jai Shri Ram' embellished on them.

In a video posted on Sagar's Instagram account, Warner can be heard saying 'Jai Shri Ram' after receiving this special gift ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Here's a look at the video that has gone viral on social media platforms:

It's worth noting that David Warner, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, took to Instagram following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"Jai Sri Ram INDIA," he captioned the post, which went viral instantly.

As far as the upcoming IPL 2024 season is concerned, David Warner was replaced by Rishabh Pant as captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Pant

is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months following an unfortunate near-fatal car crash in December 2022.

Just before the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared Pant fit, which sent a wave of excitement among fans of Delhi Capitals.

In 2023, the Delhi Capitals, captained by Australia's David Warner, had a disappointing run in the Indian Premier League, finishing second-last in the points table after winning only 5 out of their 14 matches.

For the upcoming season, the team has enlisted the talents of Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Jhye Richardson, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. With the addition of Pant, who may feature as an Impact Player in IPL 2024 to manage his workload, the team is anticipated to receive a significant boost.

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23.

Squad:





Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull,

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-Mcgurk, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal