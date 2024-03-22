BREAKING: Karnataka HC Greenlights Board Exams For Class 5, 8, And 9

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka High Court has cleared the path for the board examinations of Class 5, 8, and 9, overturning a previous decision by a single-member bench. The division bench, comprising esteemed judges, nullified the order of the single-member bench, paving the way for the state government to proceed with its plans for conducting board exams for these crucial grades.

The High Court, under the direction of Justice Somasekhar and Justice Rajesh Rai, has mandated urgent and appropriate action from the government to proceed with the examination of pending matters. With all 11th class exams concluded, along with the completion of two subjects for the 5th, 8th, and 9th classes, the remaining subjects' examinations are expected to commence from Monday. The education department is set to issue an order to finalize the examination dates, ensuring a structured and timely assessment process.

'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

What was the case?

The Karnataka Education Act had sparked controversy with conflicting circulars from the State Education Department, prompting legal battles and leaving students and parents anxious about the outcome. The issue arose from controversial directives issued by the Karnataka Education Department in October 2023, which aimed to implement board-level exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11 primarily targeting private schools.

However, this move was met with resistance from private school associations such as

Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association (RUPSA), citing violations of the Right to Compulsory Education Act and various sections of the Karnataka Education Act. Subsequently, the matter was brought before the courts, with a single-member bench initially ordering the cancellation of the Education Department's circulars.

In response, the Karnataka government appealed this decision before a two-judge bench, leading to a stay on the single-member bench's order. This legal back-and-forth reached the Supreme Court, which stayed the two-judge bench's order and called for an urgent hearing on the government's appeal.

SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

Meanwhile, amidst the legal turmoil, plans for an assessment test were announced by the government to enhance the learning quality of students. This test, intended for 28.14 lakh students across various government, aided, and unaided schools, covers subjects such as First Language, Second Language, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies for Class 5, and extends to include additional subjects for classes 8 and 9.

However, the High Court's decision to strike down the board examinations for single-member schools added another layer of complexity. While a division bench initially upheld this decision, it was later challenged and stayed by the Supreme Court, which instructed the appeal hearing to proceed.