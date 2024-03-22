Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘S Hit Film Sequel On Cards? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last year, Atlee made a stunning Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The action-packed picture, which debuted on September 7, 2023, broke box office records by collecting more over Rs 700 crores globally in only ten days. At a recent event, Atlee revealed details about his future projects, piqueing fans' interest in a potential sequel.

“I am not sure about it. But I will write something, I will surprise. Every film had a chance of coming up with a sequel but I always surprise the audience with more, different content. So, I will come up with something. Let's see,” Atlee told ABP.

When asked about the potential of working with SRK again, the director-producer said, "Of course, there is no denial. We'll work together. When, how, and what is entirely up to Shah Rukh sir." Atlee also acknowledged SRK as the most enjoyable and emotionally motivated guy to work with. He also praised SRK's punctuality and active participation in the production process.

Also Read:

Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

However, talk of a sequel to the film is not totally new. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee was asked about the idea of a spin-off based on a certain character. He smiled when he proposed Vikram Rathore, the senior version of SRK's character in the film. Regarding a sequel, Atlee stated that, while many of his films have open endings, he would only consider creating one if he had a compelling concept.

Jawan tells the riveting story of a prison warden who collaborates with convicts to expose corruption and injustice via daring acts, culminating in an unexpected reunion. In the film, SRK played two characters: Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, and Azad, the jailer of a women's prison who is also Vikram's son. Aside from SRK, the film features a standout ensemble, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial parts. Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and more well-known actors will appear with them.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

On the professional front, Atlee is now involved in the development of the forthcoming action film VD 18. It stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key parts. Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, who produce under the Cinel Studios and A For Apple Studios brands, worked together to create the film.