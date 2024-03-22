'Kejriwal's Arrest Because Of His Own Deed': Anna Hazare Slams Delhi CM's Shift In Liquor Policy Stance -WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday (March 22) expressed disappointment over the trajectory of Arvind Kejriwal's career, saying that his disapproval of Kejriwal's involvement in formulating liquor policies. Hazare, who had previously collaborated with Kejriwal in anti-corruption movements, conveyed his dismay during a public appearance in Ahmednagar.

Hazare went down the memory lane about their joint efforts in call against corruption, including fasting protests for the establishment of an anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. Despite garnering significant public support, their movement eventually dissipated. Subsequently, Kejriwal ventured into mainstream politics by founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a move that Hazare viewed with discontent.

The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to excise policies has stirred significant controversy. This development marks the first instance of a serving chief minister being arrested in India's political history.

Despite mounting pressure and demands for resignation from moral grounds by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party has affirmed Kejriwal's determination to continue governing from jail.

The arrest followed a late-night raid by a 10-member team from the Enforcement Directorate, culminating in Kejriwal's detention after extensive searches lasting two hours at his residence.