Hungri Games Unveils Stutengarden, A Revolutionary AI-Powered Web3 Game, At Nvidia GTC Conference In San Francisco

(MENAFN- B2Press) USA – Hungri Games, a dynamic force in the mobile gaming industry known for its innovative approach to game development, is excited to announce the launch of Stutengarden, its first web3 title, at the prestigious Nvidia GTC 2024 conference in San Francisco. This groundbreaking game is set to revolutionize the web3 gaming landscape by integrating advanced AI technologies, offering players an unparalleled gaming experience.

With a rich background in developing mid-core and core mobile games that blend genres in novel ways, Hungri Games is taking a bold step into the future with their new game Stutengarden. This new title promises to combine Horse Catching RPG elements with web3 features, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

"At Hungri Games, we've always been driven by a passion to push the boundaries of creativity in gaming," said Arslan Kieran, Founder at Hungri Games. "With Stutengarden, we're not just entering the web3 space; we're redefining it by leveraging AI to create optimized RNG factor that's not only immersive and engaging but also intelligent and adaptive to each player's journey."

The announcement at the world's largest AI event Nvidia's GTC conference, known for showcasing the latest in AI and GPU technology, highlights Hungri Games' commitment to innovation and excellence. By exploring partnerships with AI-managed GPU providers, Hungri Games ensures that Stutengarden will offer smooth, high-quality gameplay across devices, setting a new standard for web3 games.

Stutengarden is part of the Munity ecosystem and it is not just a game; it's a glimpse into the future of gaming, where AI plays a central role in crafting experiences that are ever-changing, deeply personalized, and incredibly engaging. Stay tuned for more updates as Hungri Games leads the charge into this new era of gaming.

About Hungri Games: Hungri Games, a leading game studio in Istanbul and the UK, specializes in Web3 gaming. Founded in 2019 by industry experts, our team of over 30 members develops innovative mid-core and core games. Focusing on RPG and SLG genres, we strive to set new standards in game development and publishing, enriching global gaming audiences with unique experiences.

About Munity Token: A Unified Token for a Trilogy of Horse-Themed Games: MUNITY is the cornerstone of a vibrant gaming ecosystem related to horses. It seamlessly merges three distinct yet interrelated horse-themed titles - Stutengarden, a Horse Catching RPG; Metahorse Unity, world's first mobile Horse Racing RPG; and M-Deed, a Horse Farm Trading Game. Munity serves as the universal token across all these platforms, creating a cohesive and immersive gaming experience.

