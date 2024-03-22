Gujarat AAP Chief Detained Amid Protests Against Kejriwal's Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 22 (IANS) Gujarat AAP Chief Isudan Gadhvi was detained by police in Ahmedabad on Friday after AAP workers took out a protest march against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP workers protested against what they termed as a "politically" motivated action. The police responded by detaining several protestors, including AAP Chief Isudan Gadhvi.

“There were around 300 AAP workers in the Sardarbaug area in Ahmedabad. We were there to protest against the injustice towards Kejriwal. This is when the police buses came and detained not just Isudan but over 100 other workers. We were peacefully protesting but they asked the members to get into the police buses and took them away,” said Karan Barot, Gujarat AAP member.

On Thursday, the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in an excise policy case.