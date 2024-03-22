(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Los Angeles, CA, 22nd March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Nicholas Franco, a respected name in urology, has significantly contributed to the field with his research article published in October 2002, exploring the medium-term follow-up of transvaginal suburethral slings and the variance in outcome success using two different evaluation methods. Dr. Franco, alongside co-authors S. Abbas Shobeiri, Karolynn Echols, and Thomas Jefferson University, focused on assessing the efficacy of transvaginal suburethral sling surgery, providing valuable insights for urological practitioners.

The article, titled“Medium-term follow-up of transvaginal suburethral slings: Variance in outcome success using two different evaluation methods,” was published in Urology, Volume 60, Issue 4. The study spanned 30 months, involving 127 consecutive women who underwent transvaginal suburethral sling surgery using In-fast bone screw technology and a fascia lata graft. Dr. Franco, leveraging his expertise, performed the surgeries using a single method.

The primary objective of the research was to compare the Groutz-Blaivas' Simplified Urinary Incontinence Outcome Score (SUIOS) with retrospective chart review for medium-term evaluation of transvaginal suburethral slings. The findings shed light on the variance in outcomes and the importance of utilizing objective evaluation methods in urological practice.

The retrospective evaluation of patients' office charts revealed a complete cure of urinary stress incontinence in 91% of the respondents, improvement in 4.5%, and complete failure in 4.5% of the 65 women who responded. Additionally, 13.5% reported urge incontinence, with an overall urge de novo rate of 9%. However, when employing the SUIOS, the results painted a different picture – 37% were cured, 34% had good results, and 15% of the women had a fair response.

One notable aspect highlighted in the study was the perception gap between patients and physicians regarding what constitutes a successful outcome. Patients often perceived any postoperative urinary incontinence as a poor outcome, while physicians primarily regarded success as the cure of the stress component when dealing with surgical interventions. Dr. Franco emphasized the significance of employing a validated simplified urinary incontinence score as it provides a more objective account of the outcome.

Despite extensive preoperative counseling, the research revealed that patients perceived any form of postoperative urinary incontinence as a poor outcome. This dichotomy underscores the importance of aligning patient expectations with clinical realities and highlights the need for standardized evaluation methods in assessing surgical outcomes.

As of 2024, Dr. Nicholas Franco is now enjoying a fulfilling retirement, leaving behind a legacy of impactful research and contributions to urological practices. His meticulous approach to research, as showcased in this study, continues to guide and inspire urologists in their pursuit of excellence.

This research significantly advances our understanding of the evaluation methods for transvaginal suburethral slings, paving the way for more standardized and objective approaches in urological practice. Dr. Nicholas Franco's enduring commitment to advancing urological research stands as a testament to his lasting impact on the field.