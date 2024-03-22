Irrational AI Exuberance Blowing Big Asian Bubbles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – Surging stocks aren't always good news, especially when the current artificial intelligence (AI)-driven boom underway gives Asia yet another big reason to fret.

And to batten down the hatches. Between China's slowdown, the US Federal Reserve delaying easing moves and geopolitical uncertainties at every turn, Asia is navigating an increasingly precarious 2024.

Asian equities rising to two-year highs on little more than AI-inspired mania suggests fresh stock bubbles are being inflated by the day. Bubbles that, should they implode, could slam economies throughout the region.

What's more, Tony Wang, manager of the US$9 billion T Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund, thinks the AI rally is only just getting started.

Multiples“are very reasonable right now,” Wang tells Bloomberg.“We will get a downturn eventually, but I think it's really hard to call the top here and I think it still feels a little early.”

Yet that downturn could come at any moment and set off a chain reaction at a time of maximum vulnerability across the region.

In China, for example, Xi Jinping's team only recently managed to put a floor under a plunging stock market. The $7 trillion rout between the 2021 peak and January this year has already done incalculable damage to business and household confidence and wealth.

At the same time, China's property crisis remains a clear and present danger. Deflationary pressures are colliding with record youth unemployment and deteriorating financial conditions among local governments in Asia's biggest economy.

Japan, meanwhile, just barely avoided recession in the second half of 2023. The economy contracted 3.3% in the July-September quarter year on year and eked out just 0.4% in the last three months of the year. In January, household spending plunged

6.3% from a year earlier, the sharpest drop in 35 months.

All this at a moment when the Bank of Japan is attempting its first tightening cycle since 2007. And as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's approval rating slips to an abysmal 20%, he has little political capital to revive the reform process.

On top of events in China and Japan, Southeast Asia faces the prospect of“higher for longer” US bond yields. The region entered the year convinced Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's team would slash interest rates several times in 2024.

Stubbornly high inflation is dashing those hopes. The specter of geopolitical threats - from Ukraine to the Red Sea to Sino-US tensions - boosting oil and food prices looms darkly over developing Asia's year.

Nikkei 225 Stock Average moving above that level – a Japanese record – frothiness abounds.