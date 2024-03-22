               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rains Lash J&K Plains, Gulmarg Among Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall


3/22/2024 3:10:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Rains lashed plains while upper reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, officials said on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar received 9.7mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Qazigund received 3.4mm, Pahalgam 16, Kupwara 9.2mm, Kokernag 2.9mm, Jammu 0.1mm, Banihal 9.0mm, Batote 10mm, Katra 3.4mm and Kathua 2.6mm while Gulmarg recorded 1.5cms snowfall during the time.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Read Also Marching Backwards? Kashmir's Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snow Kashmir Braces For Light To Moderate Rains

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.7°C and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 8.7°C and Bhaderwah 8.0°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, weather was likely to improve even as light to moderate rain/Ts may occur over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

From March 23-26, he said, generally dry weather with brief cloudiness is expected.

On March 27, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.

From March 28-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent light rain and snow at many places.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN22032024000215011059ID1108009065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search