EU Calls For Negotiations For Bosnia's Accession Into The Bloc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 22 (KUNA) -- Leaders of European states have called for launching negotiations for accession of Bosnia-Herzegovina into the European Union.

The call came during a news conference held by the Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel and the Chairperson of the European Commission Ursula van Der Leyen at conclusion of the first day of the European summit, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

Michel said Bosnia-Herzegovina had made headways in heeding terms for joining the EU over the past years, as compared to more than a decade ago. The progress was seen in the areas of laws, immigration management, dialogue and national conciliation, he added.

On Gaza, the leaders concurred on the need for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, unconditional release of the prisoners and providing humanitarian aid for the Gazans.

Michel said Gaza is on the brink of starvation and speedy and safe dispatch of the humanitarin aid to Gaza is imperative.

He urged the Israeli entity to abstain from launching a land operation on Rafah and re-affirmed the European leaders' commitment to lasting peace on the two states' basis.

On Ukraine, the leaders supported a proposal to use income from frozen Russian assets to fund purchase of military hardware for Ukraine. Michel revealed that euro three billion could be collected in 2024m and identical sums in the years later. (end)

