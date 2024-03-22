Gold Reaches Fifth Record Peak In March Amid Speculation Of Fed Rate Cut

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gold prices reached new highs on Thursday, marking the fifth
record peak this month, following signals from the US Federal
Reserve indicating its intention to proceed with three interest
rate cuts in 2024 despite persistent inflation, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
Spot gold rose by 1.1% to $2,209.65 per ounce at 1035 GMT,
hitting an unprecedented level of $2,222.39 earlier in the trading
session. Meanwhile, US gold futures surged by 2.4% to
$2,212.40.
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke attributed the rally to the
Federal Reserve's remarks confirming its plan to eventually lower
US interest rates, leading to a bullish sentiment in the gold
futures market. However, Menke noted a softness in the physical
gold market.
Despite recent high inflation figures, Fed Chair Jerome Powell
indicated that the central bank is still likely to reduce interest
rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024,
contingent upon further economic data.
Fed funds futures traders are now anticipating a 74% probability
of rate cuts commencing in June, up from 60% before the rate
decision, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The dollar weakened to a one-week low against its counterparts,
while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also declined.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
gold, making it more attractive to investors, and subsequently
weigh on the dollar, thereby enhancing the appeal of gold priced in
other currencies.
According to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold
might challenge resistance at $2,222 per ounce, with a breakthrough
potentially leading to gains in the $2,228-$2,234 range.
Spot silver decreased by 0.4% to $25.51 per ounce, platinum rose
by 0.6% to $912.10, and palladium fell by 0.9% to $1,012.22.
