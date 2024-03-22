Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) --



1917 -- Britain inaugurates the first telegraph cable from Basra to Kuwait during era of Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's ninth ruler.

1964 -- Kuwait endorses the Arab International Treaty for Social Defense against Crime, approved by the Arab League on April 10, 1960.

1981 -- The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues the constituent law of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

1995 -- The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Hospital inaugurates Al-Fahad ward for children physical therapy.

2004 -- The renowned businessman Yusuf Abdulaziz Al-Fulaij dies at the age of 95. He was a founding member of the National Bank of Kuwait and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

2017 -- The Ministry of Education inaugurates the giftedness academy for boys.

2021 -- The cabinet sets curfew time from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak.

2021 -- The cabinet exempts Kuwaiti students, children of Kuwaiti women, who are illegal residents, from quarantine for arrivals provided they present a certificate of their occupation with studies at colleges or schools.

2021 -- The cabinet exempts arrivals vaccinated against covid-19 from quarantine.

2022 -- The Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates full operation of the environmental fuel venture. (end)



