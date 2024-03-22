Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) --
1917 -- Britain inaugurates the first telegraph cable from Basra to Kuwait during era of Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's ninth ruler.
1964 -- Kuwait endorses the Arab International Treaty for Social Defense against Crime, approved by the Arab League on April 10, 1960.
1981 -- The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues the constituent law of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.
1995 -- The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Hospital inaugurates Al-Fahad ward for children physical therapy.
2004 -- The renowned businessman Yusuf Abdulaziz Al-Fulaij dies at the age of 95. He was a founding member of the National Bank of Kuwait and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
2017 -- The Ministry of Education inaugurates the giftedness academy for boys.
2021 -- The cabinet sets curfew time from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak.
2021 -- The cabinet exempts Kuwaiti students, children of Kuwaiti women, who are illegal residents, from quarantine for arrivals provided they present a certificate of their occupation with studies at colleges or schools.
2021 -- The cabinet exempts arrivals vaccinated against covid-19 from quarantine.
2022 -- The Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates full operation of the environmental fuel venture. (end)
rk
MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108009045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.