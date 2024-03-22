CENTCOM: Two Houthi Missiles Knocked Out

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 22 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command has declared that the American forces deployed in the Red Sea region have knocked out two ballistic missiles and a drone boat launched by the Houthi militias.

CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X, late on Thursday, that on March 12, a coalition plane hit and demolished a drone boat launched by the " Iran-backed -terrorist Houthis in the regions under their control in Yemen."

The coalition forces also destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles unleashed by the "Houthi terrorists from the regions under control in the direction of the Red Sea."

No injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the Houthi attacks.

Such measures are intended to safeguard marine navigation and render the international waters protected and safer for American Navy ships and commercial vessels.

The US State Department has repeatedly condemned the recurring attacks on commercial ships by the Houthi militias, particularly the ships that board humanitarian aid.

The US on January 17 re-enlisted the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization in retaliation for the recurring attacks on the commercial ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the coalition forces deployed in the region. (end)

