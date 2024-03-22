Kuwaiti PM Departs Saudi Arabia Ending Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah departed Jeddah on Friday after an official visit to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness the prime minister in a departure statement expressed deep gratitude to the kingdom, its government and people for the warm hospitality and wished them ever-lasting stability and prosperity. (end) rk

