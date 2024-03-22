Alaraby TV Condemns Arrest Of Correspondent In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alaraby TV Network has condemned the arrest of Muhammad Arab, a journalist cooperating with Alaraby TV in the Gaza Strip, by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Network in a statement said:“Arab was one of the few journalists who reported the events of the storming of Al Shifa Hospital, before we lost contact with him on Monday, March 18, and his family confirmed to us on Wednesday evening the news of his arrest and taking him to an unknown destination.”

This arrest comes as fellow journalists in the Gaza Strip suffer disastrous working conditions, and a continuation of a series of violations of international law and the principles of freedom of the media.

What Arab was subjected to is not a first incident, but rather a new episode in a series of unprecedented restrictions to which journalists of Alraby TV, Al Arabi Al Jadeed newspaper, and the rest of our fellow media institutions were subjected to. The network demanded immediate release of Arab, and called on organisations, groups and media unions to put pressure on the occupation authorities to stop their practices against colleagues, which have so far resulted in an unprecedented number of victims exceeding 135 martyrs. The TV network held the occupation forces fully responsible for the physical safety of Muhammad Arab and the rest of the colleagues who were arrested with him. It also added its voice to the international voices calling for the prosecution of the perpetrators for their crimes against journalists.

The TV praised the exceptional courage of journalists in Palestine who have paid, and are still paying, heavy prices in order to convey the truth of what is happening on the ground, and to enlighten public opinion about the extent of the human and material losses that have befallen the Gaza Strip.