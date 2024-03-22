Qatar Participates In Dubai International Holy Quran Award

Dubai: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is participating in the 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Award, in the United Arab Emirates. Faraj Saleh Al Otaibi heads the Qatari delegation to the event, which runs from the 1st until the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

