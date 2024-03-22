World Down Syndrome Day Celebrated At QF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with activities designed to foster inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and enhance accessibility amid a host of entertainment for people of all ages at an event held in Oxygen Park in Education City.

Amid a family-oriented environment, the event aimed to increase awareness and support for those with Down syndrome, ultimately promoting greater understanding and acceptance within the community. A variety of child-friendly activities were included, from an inflatable castle and sports, to face painting and a solidarity walk.

Maha Omar Kamel, who attended the event with her son, a child with Down syndrome, said:“Finding activities where my son can interact with others has always been a challenge. This event, promoting inclusivity and acceptance for people with Down syndrome, not only aids us, the parents, but also provides our children with a platform to enjoy and share a delightful day together.

Rawida Gharizi, who attended the event with her daughter Maysoon Maamoun, who also has Down syndrome, expressed her happiness at seeing her daughter actively participating in the event's activities, especially the face painting segment, which reflects her daughter's passion for art.

Nigel D'Souza, Events and Programme Coordinator at the Ability Friendly Program, expressed his views on the celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.“It's an avenue to celebrate people with Down syndrome and their achievements. We have some good athletes with Down syndrome in the program, who also have other talents in music, singing, and more.”

D'Souza highlighted the event's role in promoting awareness, describing it as“a fun way to spread awareness.” He further elaborated on the broader significance of such events, stating:“Hosting public inclusive events plays a crucial role in raising understanding. It provides a unique opportunity for the community to unite, enjoy, and maybe even experience something memorable together.”