Qatar, UN Officials Discuss Situation In Lebanon

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon H E Joanna Wronecka at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon. The Permanent Representative of Qatar affirmed the country's full support for the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator's work, which contributes to achieving security and stability in Lebanon.
