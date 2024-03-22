AAP Workers, Leaders Including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Detained Near ITO

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi Police, on Friday, detained scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi at ITO, where they had gathered to protest and march towards BJP headquarters following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

Carrying placards 'Mei bhi Kejriwal', and raising slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several AAP workers, including women, had started to gather at ITO to protest since Friday morning.

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, where AAP members gathered in response to CM Kejriwal's arrest.

Paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gear have also been stationed to ensure law and order during the demonstration, amid barricades installed to stop protesters.

“Protestors were detained and taken to nearby police stations in buses,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, traffic police have advised commuters to steer clear of routes leading to central Delhi, anticipating significant disruptions due to the large gathering of AAP supporters.

To accommodate the heightened security measures, roads leading to both BJP headquarters and Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in central Delhi have been closed off.